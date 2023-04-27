Last weekend, LC Solid Waste in partnership with the LC Conservation District held their annual free dump days. We are happy to report that between Friday and Saturday, unwanted items/trash was collected from 324 vehicles PLUS an additional 147 trailers!
As of Monday April 24th), LC Solid Waste was still waiting on a total of tons collected from Rumpke who had started collecting the filled roll-offs. However, it was reported that by noon on the 2nd day of the free dump, all roll-offs had been filled and additional items had to be piled on the ground for Rumpke to also pick up this week. (Roll-offs are large steel boxes/containers used to hold the items/trash)
LC Solid Waste would like to give thanks to the county employees and Three Forks Jail inmates who worked the dump days and also to Harvey Pelfrey and John Hollon of Three Forks Regional Jail, and LC Conservation for helping clean up our county!
Info and photo courtesy of Mitch Cornelius; LC Solid Waste Coordinator.
