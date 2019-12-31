Wayne Roberts, age 70, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY. Wayne was born in Athol, KY on March 22, 1949, a son of the late Floyd Roberts and Edna (McIntosh) Roberts. He is survived by his wife of 47 years; Wilma (Holland) Roberts of Booneville, KY, 2 sons; Charles “Bucky” (Jennifer) Roberts and Tyler Wayne Roberts, both of Booneville, KY, 3 daughters; Cynthia Roberts of Georgetown, KY, Brenda Roberts (Michael) Begley and Linda Roberts Taylor, both of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Everette Roberts of Owen County, KY, 2 sisters ; Judy Waylen of Cynthiana, KY and Dorothy Johnson of Breathitt County, KY, 11 Grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by other family members; Raymond Roberts, Jerry Roberts, Robert Roberts, Roy Roberts, Floyd Roberts, Jr, Ted Roberts, Clyde Roberts, Joe Roberts, Billy Roberts, Fred Roberts and Betty Sue Holland. Funeral services: Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home in Booneville, KY with Pastor James Morris officiating. Visitation: Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM till 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Burial: Roberts Cemetery in the Spencer Fork Community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Roberts, age 70
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.