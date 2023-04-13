Wayne Venis Moses, husband of Tawny Lynn Loughner Moses of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Claude Raymond and Dorothy Bell Center Moses was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky on July 5, 1952 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on April 4, 2023 at the age of 70 years and 9 months. He was a member of the Beartrack Bible Church and a long-time Director of the Lee County Recreational Center.
In addition to his wife, Tawny, Wayne is survived by his sister-in-law, Loretta Moses of Florida; his sister, Audrey Rountree and husband Estill of Jupiter, Florida; one daughter, Jessica Hazelwood; one son, Ian Hazelwood; one grandson, Maximus Hazelwood all of Gillett, Pennsylvania; nephews, Kevin Moses of Virginia, Chris Moses of Ohio, and Vincent Moses of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Virgil, Clayton, Ledford, and TD Moses. Services held April 8th, 2023 at Lee County Rec Center. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Lee County Rec Center/ Youth Haven Bible Camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.