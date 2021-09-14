Wearing Colors to Honor Those Affected by Covid-19

The Lee County School District has suffered some severe heartache over the past few weeks due to Covid-19.
Two beloved staff members, Heather Pence Antle, and Bill Bailey, past away due to the virus and two others, Rhonda Estes and Jeff Noe, are currently still hospitalized. All four of these people have had positive impacts on the staff and students within the Lee County School District.
In order to show how loved they are and to honor them, students, staff, family, and friends are dressing according to the following schedule to honor them:
Tuesday 9-14-21: Wear a Lee Co Schools Shirt to honor the memory Bill Bailey.
Wednesday 9-15-21: Wear purple to let Rhonda Estes know that you are cheering for her.
Thursday 9-16-21: Wear UK or Blue to let Jeff Noe know that you are cheering for him.
Friday 9-17-21: Wear red to honor the memory of Heather Pence Antle.
