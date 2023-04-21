Welcome Moore Care Clinic to Beattyville

Moore Care Clinic is now open and ready to serve the community, located at the Village Center 1031 Highway 11 N, Beattyville. Owned and operated by Michael and Tanya Moore.
Michael D. Moore, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC will be the primary medical provider at Moore Care Clinic located in Beattyville Ky. Moore Care Clinic is a certified Veteran Owned Business and is recognized with the Dept. of Veteran Affairs and SBA. Mr. Moore grew up in Owsley County where he played basketball for the “80-“83 Owls under Coach Charlie Turner. Following graduation, Mr. Moore moved to Beattyville where he began working for Logan and Barbara Thomas at Shell Food mart. Mr. Moore made lifelong friends in Lee County and feels blessed to return to offer quality medical care to all residents. Mr. Moore has applied to the Veterans Department of Affairs/Department of Reutilization which offers services to Veteran Owned Businesses. Mr. Moore is a qualified/well-respected professional within the communities of Lee and Owsley Counties. Mr. Moore spent seven years working with the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, is a Gulf-War veteran with the U.S. Navy, and maintains close ties within the veteran community.
Mr. Moore's experience with veterans and the geriatric patient base makes him the preferred provider for these populations. Mr. Moore has 12 years’ experience in nursing graduating with honors in all degreed programs. Mr. Moore has worked for the past 4 years as a medical provider, enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, while caring for many residents of Lee and Owsley counties, as well as other surrounding communities.
Tanya is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Supervisor (LPCC-S) and a Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional (CRHCP) with over 15 years of experience in the fields of Rural and Community Mental Health. Tanya is a native of Owsley County and has 4 children, Katilynn Newnam, Sydney Marshall, Mackenzie Treadway and Randon Neeley. Tanya attended Eastern Kentucky University for her Undergraduate, Graduate and Doctoral studies. Tanya graduated the Master of Counseling program with honors and is recognized as a National Certified Counselor.
At the young age of 21 Tanya first entered the field of community service being honored by the Corporation for Enterprise Development (CFED) in Washington D.C. as the youngest program developer in the field of Individual Development Account Programs. A program in which families at or below 200% of the poverty level, we’re given matching monies to seek secondary education or home improvements. This program and the work she completed set the course for individual development accounts, as we know them today.
It was also during this time she wrote a proposal for the first food bank in Owsley County, focusing on the needs of the less fortunate within the community, Twenty-Five years have passed since the proposal was written, and the Owsley County Food Bank, now ran by the ministerial association remains a wonderful source of assistance.
Tanya continues to supervise many Counselors and often welcomes students to mentor throughout their collegiate career. Tanya was recently nominated as the Kentucky State Clinical Counselor Supervisor of the year, for her excellence and leadership within the profession. Her practice is centered around children and adolescents/teens struggling with behavioral difficulties, autism spectrum disorders and ADHD diagnoses, as well as adult ADHD assessment and is certified and recognized as an ADOS 2 Autism testing examiner. Modalities utilized include psychoanalytic/psycho-dynamic, CBT, and play and sand tray therapy techniques. Attachment Theory and Family Systems Theory are incorporated while working with children and their families. Tanya ensures flexibility. She meets her clients and their families where they are at therapeutically and provides a safe and accepting environment to help each individual feel secure throughout the process.
Tanya also has experience working with coexisting anxiety and depression. She believes in utilizing multiple supports while exploring executive functioning strengths and weaknesses and how they impact her client’s life.
As Co-Owner of Moore Care Clinic, and as a Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional, Tanya oversees all executive functions of the practice. Tanya is excited and more than ready to work alongside her husband, Michael Moore and their experienced, talented staff of providers as they bring medical and mental health services to the citizens of Lee and surrounding counties.
Call today at 606.919.1901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.