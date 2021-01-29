FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 21, 2021) Representative Bill Wesley of Irvine wasted no time during his first week in Frankfort by co-sponsoring multiple bills that will protect the unborn, uphold First Amendment rights for churches, and help Kentuckians across the state move beyond this pandemic.
The first bill to pass by the house was aim to keep businesses, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations safely open during the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. HB 1 provides clarity and reassurance for businesses, schools, and nonprofits, allowing them the option to remain open and operational if they follow a comprehensive operating plan detailing how they will adhere to safety guidelines. The measure also prevents the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) from restricting, modifying, or suspending in-person non-custodial parental visitation for children in state care and requires the CHFS to establish guidelines for long-term care facilities that choose to allow in-person visits if it is deemed necessary to the residents’ health and mental well-being.
“Because of the essential nature of houses of worship, my colleagues and I found it necessary to exclude churches from the bill so that their constitutionally protected liberties would not be infringed upon,” Wesley said. “The pandemic has interrupted our lives. Some have suffered the loss of a loved one, and others are losing their jobs, but we must continue to move forward and rebuild. The church is essential to our community and provides an opportunity to serve people who may not be reachable during such unprecedented times unless church doors are open.”
SB 1 addresses the need for Kentucky to act quickly in an emergency but ensures that a governor does not overstep executive branch authority boundaries. The measure limits to 30 days any Emergency Orders issued by a governor that places restrictions on the functioning of schools, colleges, private businesses or non-profits, political, religious, or social gatherings, or places of worship, or imposes mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements.
Lawmakers also passed two critical pieces of pro-life legislation that will save millions of innocent Kentucky lives. HB 2 grants the Attorney General the authority to seek injunctive relief and civil or criminal penalties to prevent violations regarding abortions or administrative regulations. SB 9, also known as the Born Alive Act, states that medically appropriate and reasonable life-saving and life-sustaining medical care and treatment must not be denied to any born-alive infant. If it were to become law, any medical provider violation could result in felony charges, among other penalties.
The bills have been sent to the Governor’s desk for his signature or veto.
To view the specifics of each measure, please visit https://legislature.ky.gov.
