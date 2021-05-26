WESLEY PAUL MCINTOSH, the husband of 60 years to Mrs. Wavalene Sparks McIntosh of Brownsville, Pennsylvania, and the son of the late James Monroe and Ophelia Stacey McIntosh, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 17, 1935 and departed this life in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on May 19, 2021 at the age of 85 years, 9 months and 2 days. He was a retired district terminal manager for Ashland Oil company, a US veteran and was a member of the Grand Lodge of KY for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife Wavalene, Mr. McIntosh is survived by two sons, Jeffrey P. McIntosh and wife Joy of Wellsville, Ohio and James C. McIntosh and wife Joell of Brownsville, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Francesca, Brenton, Sondra, Brittney, Jamie and Jarin; two great grandchildren, Vincent and Flynn James; two sisters, Brenda Hamilton of Michigan and Mary Thomas of Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. McIntosh was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dana Jean Morgan; and three brothers, Willard, James and Miles McIntosh. Visitation held May 24th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville with funeral services held on May 25th 2021. Burial at Rock of Ages Cemetery of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
