Wesley Reece, age 62, husband of Sue, passed away Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Wesley was born September 14th, 1960 in Irvine, KY, a son to the late Dorsie and Edith (Howard) Reece. He was a retired auto mechanic, a member of the Proctor Masonic Lodge of Beattyville and a Shriner. He served as a “Roadrunner” transporting children to the Shriner’s Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lottie “Sue” Gentry Reece, his mother; Edith Reece, 2 sons; David (Nicole) Gentry of Mt. Sterling, KY, Cody (Tiffany) Gentry, of Beattyville, KY, 4 brothers; Tim (Sally) Reece, Johnny (Carol) Reece, Larry (Kim) Reece, and Benny Reece all of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters; Joan (Edwin) Baker of Lancaster, KY and Laura Holder of Beattyville, KY, 4 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Harris, Dawson Gentry, Koda Gentry, and Parker McComas along with many other loving family members and friends. Wesley was preceded in death by his father, 1 brother; Steve Reece, and 1 niece; Angie Reece
Funeral Services May 31st, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Ray Shuler officiating. Burial; Beatty Place Cemetery located in the Yellow Rock Community in Lee County, KY. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.