   Wesley Reece, age 62, husband of Sue, passed away Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Wesley was born September 14th, 1960 in Irvine, KY, a son to the late Dorsie and Edith (Howard) Reece. He was a retired auto mechanic, a member of the Proctor Masonic Lodge of Beattyville and a Shriner. He served as a “Roadrunner” transporting children to the Shriner’s Hospital. 

  He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lottie “Sue” Gentry Reece, his mother; Edith Reece, 2 sons; David (Nicole) Gentry of Mt. Sterling, KY, Cody (Tiffany) Gentry, of Beattyville, KY, 4 brothers; Tim (Sally) Reece, Johnny (Carol) Reece, Larry (Kim) Reece, and Benny Reece all of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters; Joan (Edwin) Baker of Lancaster, KY and Laura Holder of Beattyville, KY, 4 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Harris, Dawson Gentry, Koda Gentry, and Parker McComas along with many other loving family members and friends.  Wesley was preceded in death by his father, 1 brother; Steve Reece, and 1 niece; Angie Reece 

   Funeral Services May 31st, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Ray Shuler officiating. Burial; Beatty Place Cemetery located in the Yellow Rock Community in Lee County, KY. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

