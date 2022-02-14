Wesley Sends Letter to Commissioner for Support of Water Treatment Project

On Feb. 7th Representative Bill Wesley sent a letter to Dennis Keene Commissioner in Frankfort stating the following:
“Please accept this letter of support for the City of Beattyville’s Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 project. This is an emergency project for the city. We have had residents throughout the county suffer from EColi and other various illnesses where the only common denominator is that these residents all use city water. The project will include coring of the filter media and a report. It will also add 6 in. Of anthracite filer to all filters located in the plant which aides in the determination of deficiencies within the water system. It currently takes two employees to backwash the filters as the plant is operating on manual systems which is was never designed to do.
This needs remedied as soon as possible to prevent employee injuries. The project also includes installation of new tube settlers.
The current settlers are 15 yrs old and passed the average useful life of 8 yrs. They now crack open when touched. The project also includes installation of four gates to assist in controlling water levels and flow rates at the plant. The solenoid valves also need replaced. These valves are critical in maintaining flow of liquid/gas. There are other items to be replaced as corroded plumbing from the use of corrosive chemicals in the plant.
This is a critical emergency for the city. The Beattyville Water Plant services the entire county and approximately 60 residents in Breathitt, Jackson, Owsley and Wolfe. Without this project, the city will not be able to provide optimal water service to the customers. Residents will continue to face illness that could be prevented. I appreciate your consideration of this project.
Sincerely Bill Wesley.
Wesley Pictured with Paul Nesbitt who presented Wesley with a golden shovel back in the fall at the Enterprise office. Photo via Jessica Butler.
