Wesley Sworn in as the State Representative for the 91st District

By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
Billy Wesley was sworn in this past Saturday at the Estill County Courthouse as the State Representative for the 91st district. The district includes Lee, Owsley, Breathitt, Estill, and Waco in Madison County. It is the largest geographic district in all of Kentucky.
Wesley was given 3 committee assignments for his Freshman year as a state representative. The three committees are the Natural Resources and Energy Committee; the Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee; and the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. Being a former Marine, the last one is very close to his heart.
Wesley’s slogan that says “Our District will not be Neglected” has been the same through his campaign, which he is still standing strong on as he takes on his first year in office, and he plans to stay true to his word by already making the rounds in his district to better the area. He has begun working with the City of Beattyville in Lee County to fix the covert at what is called “Back Street”. He has attended both the City of Booneville and the Owsley County Fiscal Court meetings to begin focusing on tourism in Owsley County. He has, also, began working with those involved with the Steam Heritage Museum and other tourist attractions in Estill County.
Wesley is, also, a big advocate for regulation changes for things like inmate housing, logging, and recreational marijuana (which he does NOT support). He feels that in making these changes today, it will give his district a brighter tomorrow.
He knows his first day of office will be a mad house in Frankfort, but he is looking forward to it. He is, also, looking forward to working with the County Judge-Executives and Mayors in his district, because despite lots of trials and errors that he will face, he will fight to make sure his district is not neglected.
