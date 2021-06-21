State Rep Bill Wesley met with Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr and Lee County Emergency Director Jon Allen last week to look at county roads that are in desperate need of repair after the recent flash flood last week. The roads impacted included: Blaines Branch Road, Wide Creek Road, Brush Creek Road, and Fed Brandenburg Road. Owsley and Wolfe Counties, along with the state, and through a contract with Donnie Best, are helping Lee County repair these roads ASAP
