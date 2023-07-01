Via Farmer’s Almanac:
The “Dog Days” of summer last from July 3 to August 11. What are the Dog Days of Summer, exactly? What do they have to do with dogs? The ancient origins of this common phrase might surprise you. The term “Dog Days” traditionally refers to a period of particularly hot and humid weather occurring during the summer months of July and August in the Northern Hemisphere.
In ancient Greece and Rome, the Dog Days were believed to be a time of drought, bad luck, and unrest, when dogs and men alike would be driven mad by the extreme heat! Today, the phrase doesn’t conjure up such bad imagery. Instead, the Dog Days are associated purely with the time of summer’s peak temperatures and humidity.
This period of sweltering weather coincides with the year’s heliacal (meaning “at sunrise”) rising of Sirius, the Dog Star. Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the “Greater Dog”—which is where Sirius gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris. Not including our own Sun, Sirius is the brightest star in the sky.
The exact dates of the Dog Days can vary from source to source, and because they are traditionally tied to the dawn rising of Sirius, they have changed over time. However, most sources agree that the Dog Days occur in mid-to-late summer.
We consider the Dog Days to be the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending August 11. This is soon after the Summer Solstice in late June, which also tends to be the beginning of the worst of summer’s heat.
Dog Days In Appalachia; Via Little
Chicago Conjure:
“Growing up, the high-time of summer was a fun time, but it was tempered by the superstitions of my mother and grandmother. Between July 3rd and August 11 was the worst time there was throughout the year, when folks had their worst fortunes dealt to them.
During this time we weren’t allowed to go into the woods or go swimming unsupervised, because it was believed you would be more prone to drown and the tiniest cut would fester right mad, leading to a bad infection.
We weren’t to go barefoot a lot during this time either. Just the other day, my mother fussed at me for still wearing shoes with a hole in the sole of them. “You’re gonna end up getting gangrene up your foot,” was her motherly retort.
This time of the year was never seen in a good light and is steeped with superstitions of evil and bad omens.
Meat spoils easier now than ever in the year, and many people believed they would get sick with fever and madness from eating center meats now. Wine and milk spoil and sour, the rate for rabies is believed to be higher, animals are languid, and the changes of catches diseases like tetanus are higher as well.
Any wound, no matter how small, will almost always become infected now, it will take much longer to heal, and will likely leave a scar in its place (in my family’s experience).
The Dog Days were also a time when bad haints or “harnts” were more active. It was always in July that mama would wash the walls with vinegar, water, and pinesol to clean them physically but to also lay a blessing. Folklore advises to wear your socks inside out, wear a cross around your neck, or wear your ball cap backwards to avert both the ill fortune and the haints.
Under the screams of midnight cicadas and the full moon with thunder sounding in the distance, the mountaineer always prepares his brood for the Dog Days.
So brave these days as best you can if you’re as superstitious as I and my family are; cause one ounce of precaution is worth more than a pound of cure as I’ve always heard, and you’d be best to listen to these hills.”
