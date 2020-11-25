What Kindergarteners at LCE are Thankful for this Thanksgiving

During a Zoom lesson we discussed Thanksgiving and how it is a time to be thankful. We then shared what we were each thankful for. We hope you enjoy reading their responses. - Mrs. Duncil.
I Am Thankful For…..Hallie Brandenburg- my mom. Jace Terry- my dog Speckles. Brody Marshall- my dirt bike. Christian Frye- my family. Lacey Vanzant-my birthday. Katelyn Caldwell-my puppy dog, Jack Sparrow. Finnley Coleman-my baby sister. Ryan Creech- my dog, Lily. Keelan Brandenburg-my dog. Abby Thomas-my family and Jesus. Macy Tomlin-my mom and dad. Scotty Ward-my dad. Natalie-my brother, Christian. Clyde Wise-my school teachers.
Tucker Wright-my friends and family. Judy Hobbs-my mom and dad. Evan Howard-my dog, Blue. Luna Tenhagen-my kitty, Nibblet. Catherine Charles-my baby cousin, MyKenna. Addelyn Roberts- my brother, Paxton. Serenity Miller-my family, my food, and my teachers. Preston Evans-outside. Paitynn Evans-my mom and dad.
Branson Stamper-my brothers, mom, and dad. Mason Dunahoo-having a thanksgiving turkey and dressing. Mercedes Dunn-my family and my cat, Anna. Jaden McIntosh-family. Carson Sparks-friends, family, teachers, and Mrs. Duncil because she is silly. Landon Howard-my family.
