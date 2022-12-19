From the class of Mrs. Duncil:
Dear Santa, My name is Drayson Moore. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. A doctor kit 2. Sonic shoes 3. A train
Dear Santa, My name is Preston Shuler. I am 6. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Go cart 2. A real jeep 3. Monster truck. Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Vernon Allen. I am 6. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Highlighters 2. A bike 3. Motorcycle Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Arizona Begley. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Toy horse 2. Hocus pocus toy 3. A broom Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Joel Parks. I am 6. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Trucks
2. Guitar 3. Toy firetruck Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Jaysten Lutes. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Dirt bike 2. Motorcycle Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Collin Hughes. I am 5. I have been good and bad. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Lightning McQueen car 2. Sonic racecar 3. Hot rods Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Adalynn Thomas. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Barbie airplane 2. Barbie with a suitcase 3. Barbie jeep Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Elisha Osborne. I am 5. I have been good and bad. My Christmas wishes are: 1. A bike 2. Electric dirt bike 3. Hot Wheel set Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Nancy Dennis. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Toy bird that moves 2. Toy baby bird eggs 3. Play-doh Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Kaiser Smith. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Sonic the hedgehog 2. A box 3. A jingle bell Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Noah Turner. I am 5. I have been good and bad. My Christmas wishes are: 1. 4-wheeler 2. X-box 3. A million dollars Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Josiah Smallwood. I am 6. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Chin Godzilla 2. Thermal Godzilla 3. Robot Godzilla Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Elijah Collett. I am 6. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Nintendo switch 2. Pokémon 3. A new pencil Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Willow McIntosh. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Fake pig 2. Ornaments 3. Fake red cardinal Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Lucas Best. I am 6. I have been good and bad. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Go cart 2. Motor bike 3. Skate board Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Kylan Smith. I am 5. I have been good and bad. My Christmas wishes are: 1. A toy car 2. A Spiderman 3. A black panther
Dear Santa, My name is Ava. I am 5. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Pink toy 4 wheeler 2. Barbie camper 3. Barbie airplane Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Kaysee Ratliff. I am 6. I have been good and bad. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Bean bag 2. A brand new car 3. A Barbie doll house Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
Dear Santa, My name is Emery Mays. I am 6. I have been good. My Christmas wishes are: 1. Go cart 2. 4-Wheeler 3. Rocket ship Be safe. I will leave you a treat. I love you Santa!
From the class of Mrs. Howell & Ms. Annette
(in their own words)
Brian Allen- Dear Santa, My name is Brian. I am five years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. A Super Sonic. 2. Amy from Sonic 3. A PS5. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. From, Brian.
Sarah Bishop- Dear Santa, My name is Sarah. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. a unicorn. 2. a hors stall 3. babe hors. I will set out cookes for you on Christmas Eve. From, Sarah.
Haven Caudill- Dear Santa, My name is Haven. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. a unicorn 2. cat toy 3. babe toys. I will set out milk and cookeys on Christmas Eve. From, Haven
Zachary Combs- Dear Santa, My name is Zach. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. a cat 2. a dog 3. Lankydoxl plushees. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve. From, Zach
Carson Dennis- Dear Santa, My name is Carson. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1.monstr truk 2.chocolat 3. Hot coco. I will set out milk and cookees for you on Christmas Eve. From, Carson
Mason Flinchum- Dear Santa, My name is Mason. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. cande 2. lazer tag 3. monstr truk. I will set out cookees for you on Christmas Eve. From, Mason
Nellie Hansen- Dear Santa, My name is Nellie Mae. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. Domirex 2 barbe hows. 3.toy snack. I will set out cookeys for you on Christmas Eve. From, Nellie
Aiden Howard- Dear Santa, My name is Aiden. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. a monstr truk 2. tow truk 3. big rig. I will set out cookes for you on Christmas Eve. From, Aiden
Cody Lewis- Dear Santa, My name is Cody. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. skooter 2. eelectric bike 3. iPad. I will set out cookees for you on Christmas Eve. From, Cody
Dylan Mays- Dear Santa, My name is Dylan. I am 7 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. toy hulk 2. monstr truk 3. dinosr. I will set out kokes for you Christmas Eve. From, Dylan
Wyatt Niehaus- Dear Santa, My name is Wyatt. I am 5 years old. I have been naughty and nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. polis helicoptr 2. polis car 3. polis swat car. I will set out cookes for you on Christmas Eve. From, Wyatt
Kimberlin Noble- Dear Santa, My name is Kimberlin. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. clock lit 2. toy cat 3. Flower woch. I will set out milk and cookes for you on Christmas Eve. From, Kimberlin
Natalie Ritchie- Dear Santa, My name is Natalie. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. barbe hous 2. a barbe 3. barbe close. I will set out cukes for you on Christmas Eve. From, Natalie
Angela Rose- Dear Santa, My name is Angela. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. cooces 2. a doll 3. Sonic I will set out cooces for you on Christmas Eve. From, Angela
Kayson Spencer- Dear Santa, My name is Kayson. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. monstr truk 2. Trax 3. Domirax. I will set out kukes on Christmas Eve. From, Kayson
Carter Thomas- Dear Santa, My name is Carter. I am 7 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. Shrk 2. Godzilu 3. Spinosrs. I will set out cuces for you on Christmas Eve. From, Carter
Christian Thompson- Dear Santa, My name is Christian. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. monstr truk 2. lazer tag 3. RC jone. I will set out cukees for you on Christmas Eve. From, Christian
Zayn Walters- Dear Santa, My name is Zayn. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. arme gi 2. godzil 3. t-rax. I will set out kakes for you on Christmas Eve. From, Zayn
Easton Watts- Dear Santa, My name is Easton. I am six years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. a lego minecraft set 2. five pineewise bags 3. Mareio prinses peechs castl. I will set out milk and cookes for you on Christmas Eve. From, Easton
From the class of Mrs. Wilder & Mrs. Howard
Dear Santa, My name is Brent. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a dirt bike, speaker, and a Hot Wheels Track.
Dear Santa, My name is Caleb. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me Pokemon Cards, a light, and a watch.
Dear Santa, My name is Jacob. I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a scooter, Legos, and a bike.
Dear Santa, My name is Drystain. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me Elf on the Shelf, Knuckles from Sonic, and a Grinch costume.
Dear Santa, My name is Spencer. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me a LOL doll, my own Stuffie, and Barbie clothes.
Dear Santa, My name is Mason. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me an army man, Pokemon, and a Nerf Gun.
Dear Santa, My name is Deddrick. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me an Iphone, a blanket with my favorite characters on it, and something for my little brother.
Dear Santa, My name is Cody. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me trucks, cars, and Monster Trucks.
Dear Santa, My name is Hallie. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me a watch, a baby doll, and a teacher set.
Dear Santa, My name is Paisley. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me a princess doll, Barbie clothes, and a Barbie princess.
Dear Santa, My name is Henry. I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a toy truck, remote control car, and a cup.
Dear Santa, My name is Matthew. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a dirt bike, race car with controller, and a Sharkman.
Dear Santa, My name is Sienna. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me a real dog, a cat, and a hamster.
Dear Santa, My name is Isaac. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a Spiderman, trucks, and cars.
Dear Santa, My name is Gannon. I am 5 years old. I have been a bad boy this year. Please bring me a remote control rzr, a toy dirt bike, and a Power Wheel.
Dear Santa, My name is Lethorium. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a Lanky Box, Harry Potter stuff, and a Snow Stuffie.
Dear Santa, My name is Aurora. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me a LOL Stuffie, Lanky Box Stuffie, and a Barbie House.
Dear Santa, My name is Natalie. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me lipstick, Super Woman, and a cat.
Dear Santa, My name is Roman. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a stretchy T-rex, a dinosaur with a remote control, and a swimming pool with floaties.
Dear Santa, My name is Kyson. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me farm trucks, a dirt bike, and shoes.
From the class of
Mrs. K
Dear Santa, My name is Gabriel. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a robot, a truck, and a train. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Harper. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for make- up, lipstick, and a mirror. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Travis. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a phone, a dirt bike, and a drone. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Avery. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a Barbie Camper, a soft, fuzzy, pink blanket, and a red Christmas dress. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Aubree. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a Barbie, a Barbie Camper, and a drone. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Ryleigh. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a green cheer Barbie, a bike, and a Barbie dream house. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Logan F. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a phone, a drone, and a Razor. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Elijah. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for an excavator, a toy car, and a video game. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Carson. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a phone, a robot, and a drone with a camera. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Kolten. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a robot, a Batman, and a Barbie house for my sister. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Kasia. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for cheese puff snacks, presents, and play dough. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Erik. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a toy house, toy men, and toy trucks. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Rodney. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a bike, a 4-wheeler, and a Razor. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Aiden. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a tablet, a drone, and a lightsaber. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Dominic. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a phone, drums, and a video game. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Weston. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a drone that flies up high, a phone, and a train. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Alexis. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a mermaid tail, a phone, and a Barbie dream house. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is LoganS . I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a basketball ball, a basketball hoop, and a phone. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Sophia. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for ear plugs, fruits, vegetables, and sweets for my toy kitchen, and a phone. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Sadie. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a toy unicorn, a scooter, and a Barbie dream house. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Maddox. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a Baby Yoda watch, a VR headset, and a Minecraft switch game. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Bentley. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a new dirt bike, a hunting knife, and new boots. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa, My name is Kinsley. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I’m wishing for a new dress, pink, kitty headphones, and a Christmas tree painting. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
