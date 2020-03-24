HAZARD, KY. (March 23, 2020) – As of 2:00 pm on 3/23/2020 there are no positive cases of COVID 19 in the 7 counties that comprise KY River District Health Department. When a new virus like coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) emerges on the public health scene, there are many questions. It is normal to be concerned about COVID-19, which has caused so much illness and death in China and other parts of the world, including the U.S.
Public health officials take every disease outbreak seriously. The Kentucky River District Health Department along with all 7 county health departments have been working long hours, behind the scenes and closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to learn more about COVID-19 and its risk to Kentuckians.
In a time of uncertainty, social media becomes a platform for rumors and misinformation. “We are aware of misinformation about COVID-19 both locally, across Kentucky and nationally,” said Scott Lockard, KRDHD Public Health Director. “It is important for our residents to rely on trusted sources of information like the CDC, DPH and the Kentucky River District Health Department social media pages.”
Right now, the most important thing for our residents to do is to continue the prevention measures that have been ordered by our Governor.
- Avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.
- Avoid all mass gatherings.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
A state hotline 1.800.722.5725 is available to help Kentuckians who have questions regarding COVID-19.
For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html, KRDHD social media pages.
