When news broke about the COVID-19 pandemic national and statewide media focused on metropolitan areas and in Kentucky Louisville and Lexington garnered the most attention.
Rural Kentuckians were left searching for news about the virus in their communities and for many, they had only one avenue to find this information—their local newspaper.
In a time that many wanted to believe local newspapers were becoming obsolete, are quickly learning how vital they actually are. Newspapers quickly removed their digital paywalls on stories about COVID-19 and its effects, making this essential information free so it can reach as many citizens in our communities as possible.
Local community newspapers are providing essential information to our towns and cities in other ways, big and small. Your local newspaper is taking action to keep your community informed on everything from the latest news about the virus itself to the importance of social distancing. We’re providing resources and connecting citizens in our communities who are affected by the unprecedented steps being taken to stop the spread of the virus. Newspapers are stepping up for our communities even as we’re directly affected, too—with our staffs working long hours and many of our advertisers shutting their doors, at least for now.
When the Governor ordered many businesses to close, it was your local newspaper that provided the information on what locations would remain open, restaurants that offered curbside service and medical information from your local healthcare providers.
Newsrooms from Nolan Group Media Newspapers in Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Knox, Jackson, Lee, Madison and Owsley counties are working diligently to spread the word on compiling lists of resources for community members who may be dealing with sudden unemployment, health crises, or childcare needs. This is news vital to you during this critical time that you’d be unable to have if it wasn’t for your community newspaper.
Many of these newspapers have small staffs and they’re working around the clock to knock down rumors and to report, check and distribute verified information to help our communities in a time of need like none we’ve seen before.
As we do this essential work for you, we ask that you consider subscribing, support advertisers in our issues and if your business is strong and stable perhaps help by placing and advertisement. In essence helping your local newspaper is “paying it forward” for the communities we serve.
Now, more than ever, your community newspaper will be here to help our communities when they need us most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.