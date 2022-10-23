I spent a large part my time in the United States Air Force, when I was in my twenties, stationed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The base there was about 30 miles from Lake Superior and surrounded by woodsy, forested hunting and fishing opportunities. Because of that, whether I was meeting a fellow airman for the first time or one of the locals, the very first question they would ask is, “You hunt? You fish?” The second question would invariably be, “Where you from?” That was a common question on or near any military base that I had the privilege of visiting. All those places were commonly populated with people from all over the country and from all over the world, for that matter. In fact, it would have
been a rare occurrence to meet someone on a military base who was from that local area.
“Where you from?” Honestly, it’s a question that I haven’t gotten much since I was discharged from the Air Force, at least until my wife and I began pastoring our church in Beattyville. I’ll talk about that more in a moment. Admittedly, we are not “from” Beattyville. Even though we weren’t born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, we have spent a great deal of time there. We enjoy the area and the people we constantly meet from around the region, and we’ve made what we consider to be some very close friends. We are a bit old-fashioned. We’re God-fearing, moral, conservative people and we find that most people that we run across are just like us. They believe in the simple life… you treat people how you want to be treated. You do what’s right because it’s right and you do your best to be a good person and help others when you can do so.
The curious thing about it is the strange feeling that comes along with the question, “Where you from?” It’s not everyone, it’s not even most everyone we meet. It’s only a rare thing, but there’s that “hidden” meaning with some people, ‘You’re not from around here, so you can’t possibly expect to minister here
successfully.’ They don’t come right out and say that, but it’s very apparent, and I must say that this has been one of the most surprising things that has happened to us since we began pastoring here over a year ago.
Any time that’s happened, I immediately think of the Bible. In the first chapter of the book of Acts, right before Jesus ascended into heaven, he instructed his disciples to “be witness unto me in Jerusalem…” That was home base! That is where most of them were from--so, that was the easy part. But Jesus didn’t stop there. He continued, “…and in Judea, and Samaria, and to the uttermost parts of the earth.”
I don’t think it’s just me who understands it this way, and you’re welcome to tell me I’m wrong, but when I read it, it sounds like Jesus is sending his disciples from wherever they were, Jerusalem, into the farthest reaches of the earth. From Jerusalem, Beattyville could easily be considered the “uttermost
part of the earth” (trust me, I’ve tested this theory using a globe, and it’s correct).
I also think of foreign lands where missionaries have been sent to share the love of God and the gospel message with the people of those nations. If those people had the same attitude, ‘You’re not from here, so you can’t minister to us,’ then whole nations that are now considered to be “Christian” and massive people groups from around the world who have received the gospel would still be lost in their sin. How sad! In fact, some people groups truly have rejected those that were sent to them, feeling so strongly about it that they killed those that were sent to minister the gospel. So with that in mind, I guess I should consider myself fortunate, as I haven’t suffered anything near that level of rejection (I’m smiling on the inside while saying that)!
Jesus himself went from Jerusalem, into Bethany, Judea, Galilee and Samaria and other parts of the region. In fact, the Jews that were in parts of the area where Jesus frequently ministered didn’t even know where he was from. They thought he was from Nazareth, and therefore couldn’t possibly be the Messiah, because everyone knows the Messiah doesn’t come from Nazareth. And we would perhaps not so lightly rebuke anyone from those places that rejected Jesus simply on the merits of “you’re not from here.” I guess that’s why it surprises me so much that anyone these days would have that attitude.
On the contrary, there are nations and peoples who have been so touched that someone would travel from a faraway land to share the Truth of the Word of God with them. Again, I think about the city of Nineveh in the Bible. Jonah was sent to Nineveh to preach and proclaim salvation through God to a city that was so wrapped up in serving their own fleshly desires and worshiping false gods and idols. There’s a bit of a twist to this story: Jonah was sent by God, but he didn’t want to go! In fact, he got on a boat going the opposite direction. To make a long story short, through a 3-day encounter with a great fish, Jonah changed his mind and decided to go to Nineveh. What happened? The entire city repented and turned to God, fasting and in sackcloth and ashes.
Chances are that no one from Nineveh was going to rise up and share the message that Jonah was sent to proclaim. That last statement sounds a little accusatory, but it’s not meant to be. It’s just a fact of that specific example. The truth is that my goal is to reach the people that I’m called by God to reach with His love and the saving gospel of His Son Jesus Christ. Those people I’m called to reach happen to live in Eastern Kentucky! I’m not in competition with anyone. I’m not trying to steal anyone’s sheep and I’m certainly not afraid of anyone stealing mine. This isn’t about that for me. It’s about changing people’s lives with the Word of God, and I have dedicated myself to sticking with that vision!
In the end, does it really matter where someone is from? My dad used to say, “I’m from sin… unto salvation! I’m from darkness unto light.” I think if we all looked at it that way, then we could erase barriers that stand between us and, who knows, perhaps we’d all see a lot more be accomplished for the Kingdom of God.
Where I pastor, we teach very strongly to love one another, to bless one another, to pray for one another, to lift up and encourage one another, and to forgive one another. Now more than ever, this is a growing part of the gospel message, and it’s so timely. Jesus is coming back soon! When he does return, I don’t want to leave here having done anything less than my best at showing the world how much He loves them. This is the attitude and the lifestyle that fosters unity and healing. As I close this message, I want to remind you that one chapter later in the book of Acts, when the disciples got into unity, all in one mind and in one accord, that’s when the blessing of the Father was poured out upon each of them. Who will lift your hand and say, “I’m ready to see a move of God in my community! It’s long overdue! I’m ready to put aside our differences and focus on the things that really matter! Count me in!” -- I’m standing in line right there with you with my hand raised high! Let’s believe God together for great things! When we do, I know great things we shall see!
