Whisman wins Outstanding Sanitarian Award

James Ed Whisman, Environmental Services Supervisor for the KY River District Health Department was presented the Outstanding Sanitarian Award by the Kentucky Environmental Health Association at its annual conference on 2/07/2022.
This award is presented each year to a Sanitarian that demonstrates the finest qualities of a member of their profession. It recognizes service to our communities in local and state public health programs as well as service to the professional association.
Whisman has been employed by the KY River District Health Department for over 23 years. Much of that time he has provided services in Wolfe, Lee, and Owsley Counties. Public health programs he works in include food services, general sanitation, onsite sewage inspections, radon, nuisance control, and others. A typical day may involve working with grocery store or restaurant inspections, septic system inspections, investigating dog bite incidents, trapping mosquitos to test for West Nile virus, and/or teaching a food handling safety class. He was promoted to supervisor in July of 2020 and now leads the team in the seven-county district.
Whisman stated, “I am very honored to be recognized with this award. It was a total surprise.”In addition to serving the KY River District, Whisman has always been willing to assist other public health programs across the state. He has helped provide food service inspections each year at the KY State Fair in Louisville. This past year he helped do inspections at Court Days in Mt. Sterling.
