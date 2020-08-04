After months of denial, of spreading false and misleading information, of blaming Democrats for perpetuating a political hoax and openly undermining our Nations top epidemiology experts, President Donald Trump begrudgingly admits that Covid-19 is a serious problem and will unfortunately only get worse. What could be the source of this amazing transformation, this new awareness, this new appreciation of the scientific data? Could it be the 4 million American citizens infected with the virus, or maybe the more than 150,000 deaths, or how about the 28 million without health insurance. Let’s be honest those numbers didn’t seem to matter a month ago or even a few short days ago. No, what caught the attention of ole Donnie boy was his ever shrinking poll numbers.
On April 3rd, the Center for Disease Control recommended that all Americans wear a face mask in public. Yet this one simple act that would slow the spread of Covid-19 and possibly help save thousands of lives was too much for our self-proclaimed War Time President. So instead of leading the attack by example, Donald Trump said “Somehow I don’t see it for myself, so I don’t think I’ll be doing it”. Besides he said, “I don’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” To the narcissist, their own personal beauty and brilliance far out weighs the safety and well being of others.
Two months ago Trump was ridiculing Joe Biden for wearing a mask and that any American citizen who wore a face mask were doing so just to show their disapproval of him. Then on July 17th, Trump declared it was patriotic to wear a mask and nobody was more patriotic than he was, and besides it made him feel like the Lone Ranger. Later that same evening and faster than you can say “Hi Ho Silver, Away!”, Trump attended a Republican fundraiser without wearing a face mask, maybe he just forgot about it and left it in his saddle bags.
Trump announced that by Easter the country would be returning to normal, and son-in-law Jared Kushner added his two cents worth by saying that the country would be rocking again by July. So on April 29th, against the advice of the CDC, President Trump refused to extend social distancing guidelines and declared the U.S. was once again open for business. Trump then made the totally clueless prediction that the warm sunny days of summer would contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus and he didn’t expect a second wave in the fall. Maybe Donald Trump should hang up his crystal ball and give up fortune telling, because even though it never went away, Covid-19 is back and burning with a vengeance. But even today Trump tells us that if you don’t look south and west, the country is in very good shape. So other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?
In less than a hundred days, Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States and Donald Trump and his little side-kick Mikey Pence will be riding off into the sunset...until then please stay safe my friends.
