We are living in a moment of great uncertainty as the United States comes to terms with protest of civil and social unrest after generations of racial and judicial inequality. The glaring inadequacies of a broken health care system, unemployment at depression era levels and the ever widening disparities of wealth between the rich and poor. A Nation that no longer seems to be guided by moral principles and a belligerent President devoid of empathy, honesty or character. Why?
Covid-19 continues to rage unabated like a Biblical plague burning out of control and leaving a trail of devastation and sorrow in it’s wake. Now is the time when all mankind throughout the world should be united in international cooperation, working together to find a treatment and a cure for this killer virus. We are facing a common enemy that does not recognize Democrats or Republicans, walls or borders, race or ethnicity and renders no mercy on the guilty or the innocent. The Bible tells us that the rain will fall on the just and the unjust, never have those words rang more true as this serpent of pestilence lies in wait, to strike fear into our very hearts. It seems as though we’ve lost our way and Midnight has fallen in the garden of good and evil. Why?
Yet, President Donald Trump continues his campaign of deceit, delivering with heated rhetoric a message of division and hate filled with conspiracy theories and a long list of his own personal grievances. At a time when transparent, scientific and universal cooperation is needed more than ever, Trump has alienated our oldest allies, by cutting off much needed funds and terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization.
The toxicity of Donald Trump knows no bounds as he undermines and discredits Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and also one of the most respected Immunologists in the world. Trump disbanded the United States’s Pandemic Response Team, leaving us vulnerable to this unprecedented threat, and Trump has also chosen to ignore C.D.C. guidelines and downplayed the lifesaving importance of wearing a mask. Trump has demanded that all hospitals must now bypass the C.D.C. on any Covid-19 data, and refuses to allow any C.D.C. representative to testify before the Elementary Education Committee on how to safely reopen schools. Why?
Donald Trump has shown that he lacks the fortitude, the determination, and the leadership ability to implement and manage a Federal Program that can meet the needs of hospitals and front line health care workers. Almost seven months into this killer pandemic, our Nation is still suffering from a shortage of personal protective equipment, respiratory masks, gloves and gowns, life saving ventilators, Covid test kits and even hand sanitizer! With more than 3.5 million U.S. citizens infected with the Coronavirus along with 139,659 deaths, when will the refusal to act on the incompetent failures and the intentional lies and distortions of Donald Trump become criminally negligent.
How can we as a Nation ever trust Donald Trump to lay aside a lifetime governed by greed and selfishness and put the safety and well being of our children first. The much more important question is...Why?
As always please be safe my friends.
