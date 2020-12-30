WILBURN STAMPER, the husband of Shirley Watkins Stamper of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late George and Mavis Marshall Stamper was born on September 4, 1937 and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on December 25, 2020 at the age of 83 years, 3 months and 21 days. He was a farmer by trade. Mr. Stamper is survived by six children, Ronnie Stamper and wife Cindy, of Beattyville, Perry Stamper and wife Debbie of Beattyville, Sandra Lane of Stanford, Kentucky, David Stamper and wife Vana of Beattyville, DeeDee Henson and husband Bobby of Waco, Kentucky and Sherry Rogers of Richmond, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Mitchell Stamper of Michigan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Stamper was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jeff Stamper. Private family services held prior to burial at Little Stamper Cemetery of Collier Rd. Of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
