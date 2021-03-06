Will You Consider Advertising With Us?

We, here at The Beattyville Enterprise love our community and helping its people and businesses anyway we can, especially since all of our staff are members of this community. Us being able to print information both in print and online is our way of giving back by helping keep our community informed, and getting the word out to the area on important matters. It, also, helps us let others outside the area know of all the great things our community has to offer, plus letting them know of the assistance we need during hard times, like the recent flooding.
So, please consider us for your advertising needs. We are a weekly 1500 print paper circulation per week, and we reach approximately 50,000 per week on our website and social media. You read that right! 50,000 sets of eyes see our website each week!!! We work hard to make that happen daily.
You can reach us at 606-464-2444 or 859-626-2117, or by email at thebeattyvilleenterprise@gmail.com. You can, also, reach us via Facebook Messenger.
Thank you for your continued support that has helped us serve Beattyville, Lee County, and the Three Forks area since 1883!
