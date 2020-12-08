Willard Reece age 89, and widower of Genevieve (McIntosh) Reece, passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, Kentucky. Willard was born on August 22, 1931 in Booneville, KY a son to the late Henry and Louise (Addison) Reece. He retired with recognition from Magnetrol International, Incorporated of Chicago, Illinois where he worked in the development of high quality process controls. Mr. Reece represented Magnetrol in Belgium and also worked on projects for nuclear power plants during his career. After retirement, Mr. Reece returned to the family farm in Booneville, Kentucky, later marrying Genevieve McIntosh. In his later years, Mr. Reece was a compassionate care provider for Genevieve and his youngest brother, Bill Reece. He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Booneville.
He is survived by one brother, Donald (Carolyn) Reece of Beattyville, Kentucky, along with many loving nephews, nieces, family members, friends and the little boy he always wanted his whole life, Major. Along with his parents, and wife Genevieve, he was proceeded in death by 5 brothers: Eddsell, Jackie, Robert, George and Billie Reece; 6 sisters: Pearl Solomon, Beulah Bowman, Ruby Roy, Dorothy Bowman, Nellean Combs and Gola Mae Todd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Private Graveside Service was held on Wednesday with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Willard was laid to rest next to his wife in the Reece-Addison Cemetery located in the Elk Lick Community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
