William Abner, Jr, 100 years 11 weeks old, took the Lord’s hand and went to the Promised Land on October 1st, 2022. Junior was born July 15th, 1922 to William Abner and Oma Marshall Abner in Fincastle, Kentucky. He married Annette Thompson Abner on March 6, 1978. Junior was a life-long resident of Lee County, graduating from Lee County High School on May 26, 1942 and worked for State Department of Transportation for 35 years. Junior & Annette were founding members of The Lee County Saddle Club where they enjoyed activities many years with their friends and horses. He also farmed, raised horses, and loved living in the country. He was a member of The Beattyville Baptist Church and was a strong believer in Jesus Christ. Junior was also a Veteran, proud to serve his country in-listing at age 20 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served in the 3rd Infantry under General George Patton from 1942-1945. His Division served in North Africa, Italy, and after being wounded during the battle of the bulge, he was reassigned to the Army Air Corp to oversee installing engines in fighter squadrons of planes.
Junior was the recipient of 5 Bronze Stars, awarded for heroic achievement in 5 major battles in enemy territory, a Purple Heart, and 4 citations. Junior also received the Croix de Guerre from the French Government for outstanding bravery. Those waiting to meet Junior in the Promised Land are his parents and his wife, Annette, sister Geneva Abner Caddell and husband Clyde, daughter- in-law Sandy Bush Abner. Left to miss him is his son Billy Howard Abner, granddaughter Lynda Gayle Abner, step-son Howard Davis (Rebecca), grandchildren Trenton Davis, Whitney Davis Calabressi (Andres), great-grand-children Lucas and Mia, and special friend of the family Jaunita Taylor, and many, many friends that he cherished. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 7th, 2022 at 11am to 1pm at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Funeral will follow visitation at 1pm. Burial to be at Riverview Cemetery of 899 Old State Highway 11N, of Lee Co. online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
