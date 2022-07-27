WILLIAM “BILL” PAUL JEWELL, the husband of Mrs. Christine Ross Jewell of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late George Lee and Alice Louise Oligee Jewell, was born in Middletown, Ohio on March 20, 1960 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on July 21, 2022 at the age of 62 years, 4 months and 1 day. Mr. Jewell was the Pastor for the Lynams Creek Baptist Church, was a teacher who ran the Grace Baptist Academy for over 25 years, he loved his church and loved his grandkids.
Mr. Jewell is survived by his wife Christine; two sons, Matt Jewell of Richmond, Kentucky and Cody Jewell and wife Holly of Beattyville; four grandchildren, Jacob, Rosalee, Ben and Nick; one brother, Tim Jewell and wife Patricia of Beattyville; three sisters, Phyllis Keith of Gratis, Ohio, Rachael Hunt of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota and Rebecca Wells and husband Paul of Gratis, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services held July 25th-26th 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Jewell Family Cemetery of Highway 498 Lee County, KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.