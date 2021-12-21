William “Billy” Kendall Wade, husband of Virginia Ann Conatser Wade and the son of the late Winfred and Priscilla Cornett Wade was born in Wolfe County, Kentucky on May 4, 1960 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on December 16, 2021 at the age of 61 years, 7 months, and 12 days. In addition to his wife, Virginia, Billy is survived by two daughters, Dawn Elizabeth Wade of Beattyville, Kentucky and Jessica Wade of Corbin, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Rachael Conatser, Patrick Wade, Alicia Wade, Iris and Violet Ilarraza, William Wade, and Rebekkah Garland; seven brothers and sisters, Lille Lunsford of Lexington, Kentucky, Vivian Gibson and husband Clyde, Diane Robinson and husband Richard all of Troy, Ohio, Janet Coomer and husband Jimmy, Glenn Wade all of Beattyville, Donald Wade and wife Thelma of Burlington, Kentucky, and Betty Havens of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Steven Conatser; seven brothers, Jimmy, Carl, Larry, CP, Roger, Winfred, and Anthony Wade, and one sister, Gladys Blake.
Service held Dec. 20th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Avis Thompson officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
