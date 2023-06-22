William Butler Benton, age 49, of Benton Road in Beattyville, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 22, 1973, in Estill County and was the son of Donnie Benton Sr. and Lillie Thacker Benton. He was a construction worker for Denham & Blythe and he had lived in Lee County for most of his life. In addition to his parents, he survived by: 2 daughters: Brittany Marshall (Johnathan) of Estill Co., Summer Benton of Colorado, 1 son: William Lucien Benton of Estill Co., 2 sisters: Kimberly Benton of Madison Co., Amber Benton of Madison Co., 1 brother: Donnie Benton Jr. of Lee Co., 1 grandchild: Brycen Marshall, 2 nephews: Dale and Joe Benton, His girlfriend: Mary Stapleton.
Funeral services conducted June 13th, 2023 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glendon Woosley officiating. Burial; Durbin Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Adam Fike, John Marshall, Larry Hatfield, Gerald Thacker, Sonny Hines, and Joe Benton. Honorary Pallbearers: Rod Marshall
