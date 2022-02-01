Beattyville, KY- William Curtis Vanderpool, age 73, husband of Janie (Sebastian) Vanderpool, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home in Beattyville, KY. William was born March 25, 1948 in Fixer, KY, son to the late William and Ruby (Chaney) Vanderpool. He was a member of the First Church of God located in Beattyville, KY. He was a former truck driver for Ferrell Gas and worked at the block plant in Beattyville. He enjoyed rabbit hunting and deer hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years; Janie Vanderpool, 2 sons; Curtis (Mary) Vanderpool and Chauncey Vanderpool, both of Beattyville, KY and 1 daughter; Lockie Vanderpool of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; James Arkie (Sharon) Vanderpool of Beattyville, KY; 3 grandchildren; Laci Vanderpool, Cherokee David and Curtis David and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 sister; Lois Norman and 2 brothers; Charles and Howard Anthony Vanderpool.
Funeral services held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
