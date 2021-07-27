WILLIAM DONALD MARCUM departed this life on July 20, 2021 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center at Wilmore, KY. William is the son of Lewis and Geneva Smith Marcum and was born August 2, 1931 in Cressmont, Lee County, KY. William attended the University of Kentucky and retired as VP of the Second National Bank of Lexington. William served two military tours of duty. He served as Lieutenant of the US Army while stationed in Germany and was an Officer of the US Air Force while stationed state side at the Presidio of San Francisco, CA. William is survived by nephews, Michael Farmer (Kim) of Liberty, IN and Bradley Taylor (Barbara) of Berea, KY, niece Donna Comingore (Roger) of Rushville, IN and Mark Goodloe of Lexington, KY. Also surviving William are great nephews, Bradley Sizemore (Lisa) of Rushville, IN, Gregory Sizemore (Tameeka) of Batesville, IN, great nieces Nicole Williams (Mark) of Connersville, IN, Endia Dees (Robert) of Cincinnati, OH, and Savannah Taylor of Charleston, SC, as well as several great-great nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his sister Joan Marcum Shackelford, brother-in-law, John Shackelford, sister, Marilyn Marcum Taylor, brother-in-law, Paul Taylor, sister Carol Marcum Farmer, brother-in-law Hershel Farmer, brother Dickie Lewis Marcum, sister-in-law Carol Noble Marcum, brother Glenn Marcum, and nephews Jon Mark Shackelford and Alan Marcum. Services held July 26th 2021 at Stonecoal Cemetery of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
