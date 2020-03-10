William Earl “Bill” Evans, the husband of 53 years to Shirley Ann Caudill Evans of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Josiah and Fannie Angel Evans was born on May 13, 1940 and departed this life Friday, March 6, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky at the age of 79 years, 9 months and 23 days. Bill was retired from Southside Water, but could never say no when someone called in need. His favorite days were filled with hours of phone conversations about politics and UK and Michigan basketball with a special nephew, Bubby Gee. Bill was a member and board member of the Beattyville Church of God.In addition to his wife, Shirley, Bill is survived by two daughters, Leighandra Kay Shouse and husband Harold and Shannon Dawn Evans; four granddaughters, Sara Kate, Rachel Isabella, Rebecca Ja’net, and Emily Faith; one great grandson, “Papaw’s little huckleberry” Elijah Dale William; four brothers, James Evans and wife Cathy of Booneville, Kentucky, Kendall Ray Evans and wife Cindy of Beattyville, Kentucky, Tommy Evans and wife Donna of Means, Kentucky, and Gary Paul Evans and wife Sally of Lexington, Kentucky; four sisters, Lucy Grimmitte of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Thelma Couch of Beattyville, Ruby Holton and husband Johnny of Richmond, Kentucky, and Anna Mae Rowland of Beattyville; one special sister-in-law, Eileene Jewell of Beattyville; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and many he collected because his heart picked them.Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one son, William Brian; two sisters, Hazel Bandy and Lillian Herald; and six brothers, Henry, Charles, Edward Lee, Wayne, John, and Joe Junior. Visitation: Friday March 13th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Services: Saturday March 14th 2020 with Tommy Evans & Floyd Johns officiating. Burial: Pilgrims Rest Cemetery of Long Branch Rd. Beattyville. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM-10:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
108 Center St.
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
108 Center St.
