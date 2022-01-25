William Forest Estes Obituary

William Forest Estes, husband of Shirley Arvin Estes of Waco, Kentucky and the son of the late Dorothy Estes Young was born in Estill County, Kentucky on April 1, 1937 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on January 23, 2022 at the age of 84 years, 9 months, and 23 days. He was a member of the Pine Crest First Church of God, a skilled carpenter, as well as a member of the Proctor #213 Masonic Lodge and a 32nd Degree Shriner in Lexington, Kentucky.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Mr. Estes is survived by his two children, Sharon Kaye Estes of Waco, Kentucky and Dickie Estes and wife Sheila of Beattyville, Kentucky; two granddaughters, Amanda Sommer and husband Andrew of Berea, Kentucky and Erica Estes of Beattyville; three great-grandchildren, Noah William, Conner Matthew, and Alex Sommer all of Berea; two sisters; five brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Estes was preceded in death by two brothers.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
