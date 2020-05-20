 WILLIAM FORESTER MCINTOSH, the son of the late Willie and Naomi Ruth Brandenburg McIntosh, was born in Oneida, Kentucky on June 18, 1952 and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on May 11, 2020 at the age of 67 years, 10 months and 23 days. He was a former member of the Army Reserves, a retired guard for the Lee Adjustment Center, and a member of the Hopewell First Church of God. Mr. McIntosh is survived by his brother, Wilbert Lee McIntosh of Beattyville; his nieces and nephews, Wayne, Mickey, Pamela, Ricky, Terry, Tonya and Kevin; 16 great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Burial: Day Mcintosh Cemetery Highway 11 North Beattyville. Private family services held. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.

