William Henry Bishop, husband of Lola Couch Bishop of Booneville, Kentucky and the son of the late Scott Winfield and Bertha Combs Bishop was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on June 5, 1940 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on September 6, 2021 at the age of 81 years, 3 months, and 1 day. He worked as a farmer all of his life and attended the Church of God. In addition to his wife, Lola, William is survived by his three daughters, Janice Dobson and husband Tim of Owsley County, Kentucky, Phyllis Bailey and husband Bill of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Rhonda Poe and husband Michael of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Devlin Dobson, William Austin Bailey, and Tiffany Snow Bowling and husband Jesse Ray; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, MacHenry, Matthew, Ellis, John, and Jesse Paul Bishop, Scott Bishop, Jr., Janette Rose, Geneva Bishop, and Betty Bowling.
