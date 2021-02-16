William Joseph Dunahoo, son of the late Charles and Margaret King Dunahoo was born in Irvine, Kentucky on December 13, 1959 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on February 11, 2021 at the age of 61 years, 1 month, and 29 days. He was a former heavy equipment operator for the Kentucky State Highway Department and loved to farm, raise a garden, and ride his four-wheeler.
He is survived by three brothers, Johnny Dunahoo, Sr. and wife Diane, Larry Dunahoo, Sr. and wife Marsha, and Charlie Dunahoo, Jr. and wife Bonnie all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters, Mary Lou Dunahoo also of Beattyville and Patty Saylor and husband David of Richmond, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by one brother, James William “Jimmy” Dunahoo, Sr. Pallbearers include Charles Ed Dunahoo, III, James William Dunahoo, Jr., John Dunahoo, Jr., Larry Lee Dunahoo, Jr., Jared Best, Ralph Coomer, Dustin Campbell, and Tyler Hogan. Honorary Pallbearers include Charlie Dunahoo, Jr., Johnny Dunahoo, Sr., Larry Dunahoo, Sr., David Saylor, Steven Dunahoo, Travis Chapman, and Dallas Thomas. Graveside service held at St. Helens Cemetery prior to burial with Mike Spencer officiating. Cemetery located 138 Highway 2016 St. Helens KY 41311. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
