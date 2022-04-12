WILLIAM JOSEPH “JOE” DURBIN, the son of the late John Willie and Hazel Ross Durbin, was born in Oneida, Kentucky on January 18, 1950 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on April 9, 2022 at the age of 72 years, 2 months and 22 days. He was a conductor and employee of the CSX railroad for 34 years and was a member of the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
Mr. Durbin is survived by two sons; Phillip Durbin and wife Jana and Greg Durbin and wife Stephanie all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Gram and Maggie Durbin; seven brothers and sisters, Jimmy Durbin and wife Larue of Derby, Kansas, Joyce Creech and husband John of Beattyville, Elizabeth Plank and husband Eddie of Crittenden, Kentucky, Paul Durbin and wife Ada of Florence, Kentucky, Tom Durbin and wife Henrietta of Beattyville, Robert Durbin and Kathy of Beattyville and Rosemary Spicer of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Durbin was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Johnnie Durbin. Donations in Mr. Durbin’s memory can be made to Hospice Care Plus. https://hospicecareplus.org/about-us/support-us/ Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home with burial following in the Rock of Ages Memorial Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.