William Levi Marshall, age 38, passed away Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville, KY.  William was born April 3, 1982, in Fort Hood, Texas a son to William Sherman Marshall and Glenna (Banks) Johnson. He was a handyman and enjoyed “tinkering” just to see how things worked.  He is survived by his parents; William Marshall of Columbus, OH, Glenna Johnson of Lost Creek, KY, 1 brother; Vernon Marshall of Lost Creek, KY, 1 sister; April (Paul) Combs of Lost Creek, KY, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.  William was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Vernon and Mildred Banks, 1 brother; Ollie Marshall.  Graveside Services held Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial Banks Family Cemetery located in the Mount Carmel community of Breathitt County. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you