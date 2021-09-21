WILLIAM RAY “BILL” BAILEY, the husband of Phyllis Joann Bishop Bailey of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of Mrs. Arlene Rose Avery Bailey of Beattyville and the late Richard Bailey, was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 17, 1959 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky on September 12, 2021 at the age of 61 years, 11 months and 26 days. He was a custodian for the Lee County Board of Education and was self-employed owning his own lawn mowing business. In addition to his mother Arlene and wife Phyllis, Mr. Bailey is survived by two children, his son William Austin Bailey, and his daughter Tiffany Bowling and husband Jesse all of Beattyville; his brothers and sisters, Richard “Randy” Bailey and wife Donna of Port Huron, Michigan, Tracy Bailey, Robert “Bobby” Bailey and wife Freda, Tammy Moore and husband Link all of Beattyville, Kentucky , Lorri South, and Debbie Shuler and husband Lonnie all of Lexington, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Jayden Voyles and Ava Bowling; and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Bailey is preceded in death by his father Richard; a grandson, Jace Bowling; and two angel grand babies. Services held Sept. 16th-17th, 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville with Keith Murray officiating. Burial in Bailey Cemetery of Southfork Rd. of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
