William Stephen Oliver, age 61, husband of Betty (Bowman) Oliver passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Stephen was born September 26, 1958 in Oneida, KY, a son to William and the late Virginia (Dooley) Oliver. He was a heavy equipment operator, for Black Stone Energy. He was a member of the Travelers Rest Assembly of God, and in his free-time he playing golf and being with his children and grandchildren. Along with his wife of 41 years, he is survived by father, 1 son; Lucas (Sarah) Oliver of Winchester, KY, 2 daughters; Misty (Robert) Barrett and Shanna Oliver both of Booneville, KY, 2 brothers; Matthew Oliver and Chucky (Tonya) Oliver both of Booneville, KY, 4 sisters; Debra Gallagher of Columbus, OH, Carol Elaine of Blanchester, OH, Dannita Morgan of Frankfort, KY, and Lisa Jones of Lexington, KY, 3 grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, and 1 brother; Paul Eldon Oliver. Visitation: Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services: Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Hicks officiating. Burial: Oliver Family Cemetery located in the Scoville Community of Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
