Willie King, widower of Martha Stamper King and the son of the late James L. and Ora Childers King was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 17, 1938 and departed this life at his home in Grass Lake, Michigan on May 23, 2023 at the age of 85 years, 3 months, and 6 days. He was a former Machine Setup Group Leader for General Motors and a member of the Widecreek Community Church.
Mr. King is survived by six children, Louie D. King and wife Sandy of Clarkston, Michigan, James W. King of N. Branch, Michigan, Ronald K. King of Oxford, Michigan, Clayton G. King and wife Glenda of Jackson, Kentucky, Karen L. Bradley and husband Vernon of Grass Lake, Michigan, and Ronald S. King and wife Lori of Ortonville, Michigan; several grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by one son, Michael R. King. Services held May 26th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; Moore Cemetery of Fillmore/Wide Creek of Lee Co. KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
