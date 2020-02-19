Wilmer Jack Brandenburg, widower of Bonnie Lavearle Bailey Gumm and the son of the late Scott and Ethel Bennett Gumm was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 19, 1927 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on February 11, 2020 at the age of 92 years, 10 months, and 23 days. He worked as a stock keeper for General Motors for 31 years and was a devoted member of the Sugarcamp Baptist Church. Wilmer enjoyed spending his time with family, going to church, gardening, working with firewood, and cooking on a wood stove. He is survived by four daughters, Sharon Gross and husband Marvin, Pamela J. Taggart, Debbie K. Pelfrey and husband Dennis, and Lisa A. Stamper and husband Mike all of Beattyville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Scott, Derek, and Tim Gross, Ryan and Lauren Taggart, Jessica Todd, and Melinda and Jordan Stamper; thirteen great grandchildren; fourteen nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Wilmer was preceded in death by four brothers, James E., Youles, John, and Samuel S.; and three sisters, Virginia Elva Jones, Zelma Smith, and Ann Abner. Visitation & funeral held Feb. 15th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home. Tim Charlton oifficiating. Burial: Abner Lutes Cemetery of Abner Flat Rd of Lee County. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
