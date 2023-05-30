(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – The Gipper in this case is the University of Kentucky.
In his Knute Rockne speech to the Kentucky Baseball team prior to the beginning of the season, Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart advised the players to put all pressures aside and just focus on doing everything for the good of the team.
“Make it about Kentucky,” he said…and everything else will take care of itself.
Perhaps truer words were never spoken. How else to explain the Wildcats’ stunning resurrection back into postseason play after the crushing disappointments of a seemingly endless, five-year drought? Truthfully speaking, no one saw this coming. What’s more, not only do Coach Nick Mingione’s troops find themselves back in the NCAA Tournament, but they’re also hosting a Regional for the first time in Kentucky Proud Park history.
Even as the new ballpark was just a gleam in Mitch Barnhart’s eye, the goal was always to play meaningful postseason ballgames in this $49 million palatial palace. For die-hard Kentucky Baseball fans, the wait has been interminable—like death from a thousand paper cuts as the program sank year after year into conference bottom-feeder obscurity. Mercifully, the dry spell has ended. The floodgates of living water have finally poured forth as the official baptism of Kentucky Proud Park begins this Friday at high noon.
Twelfth-seeded Kentucky (36 – 18) takes on Ball State (36 – 21) in the beginning round of the double-elimination format. West Virginia (39 – 18) and Indiana (41 – 18) square off in the nightcap on the other half of the regional bracket.
“Pumped up and ready to roll,” said seventh-year pitcher (yes, you read that right) Darrin Williams. “We were all excited when we heard our name called.”
For Williams, this postseason is a coronation of sorts. He knows all the tireless work it’s taken to get here. All those 6 a.m. workouts and fall practices and coming back from devastating injuries building up into one final magical run with his teammates. And for the 6 – 6 right hander who grew up a huge Wildcat fan, he believes this group of teammates is indeed exceptionally special.
“This team’s selfless,” Williams quickly responded when asked why he thought that. “Right now, all that matters is winning a few games here, getting on to the next weekend, and extending the season one more week. It’s twenty-seven dudes who want to go all in to win.”
“I’ve been on tenth-place teams in my conference before,” the graduate student from nearby Mason County continued. “I can tell you it’s different. The winning culture that we have right now, that we’ve made in the last two years since I’ve been here, is unbelievable. That’s a testament to not just the guys in the locker room now but the guys in the locker room last year who helped us with our run.”
It's also a testament to his Coach—a guy who’s been through if not the fire, then at least a very smoking hot seat the last couple of seasons. Mingione acknowledged how difficult it’s been for him personally walking through the flames. Many speculated that his job would be in jeopardy if the team didn’t make the tournament this year.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Mingione confessed “We all have. Personally, professionally, we all have our stories. If anybody acts like life’s been easy and it’s been a cakewalk, I think we’re lying…. I’ve been doing this for seventeen years. I’ve been at the very top and I’ve been all the way at the bottom. It’s a really challenging thing. But that’s what makes the beauty of it, for times like this, to watch the guys see their names up there and be excited. A lot of people deserve a lot of credit.”
Mingione deserves a lot of the credit for the turnaround. He put together the schedule and got everyone to execute. Through it all, it wasn’t lost on Coach that his athletics director’s words were directed at more than just his players. They were aimed pointedly at Coach Mingione—and possibly at all of us watching passively from the peanut gallery.
“Mitch was talking to everybody,” Mingione surmised. “When you don’t make it about yourself, you literally show up every day and just try to serve. Whether it’s your teammates, your players, your coaches, your staff members, your families, whoever. When you don’t make it about you, it is so much more rewarding. The second we try to make it about us, that is a trap. It leads to a road of sadness and failure. It’s not healthy.”
MAKE IT ABOUT KENTUCKY! Wow, isn’t that a novel idea? In this era of NIL and transfer portal and the what’s in it for me mentality, how refreshing and liberating it must be to be able to really put the team above all else. To lay aside individual goals and just play for the name on the front of the jersey.
Somehow, the Kentucky baseball team has managed to do just that in the gauntlet that is the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats rank first in strength of schedule, non-conference RPI, batting average, doubles, triples, steals, sacrifices, and fielding percentage. When it all comes together, it just means more. It’s a redemption story piercing all our big blue hearts.
See you this weekend. However it all plays out, I think The Gipper would be pleased.
Dr. John Huang is a retired orthodontist, military veteran, and award-winning author. This blog posting was originally submitted as a UK Baseball Column for Nolan Group Media publications. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
