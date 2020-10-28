KSP Report

Campton, KY. (October 23, 2020) –On October 22, 2020, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call for assistance from Wolfe County Dispatch with a two vehicle injury collision. Investigators determined through their investigation, Yolanda Anderson, 59 years of age, of Jackson, KY was traveling south on KY 15 in a 2007 Toyota Sienna.  Teddy Combs, 63 years of age, of Clay City, KY was traveling north on KY 15 in a 2008 Chevy Silverado along with his passenger, Eddie Ray King, 57 years of age, of Rogers, KY.  The two vehicles collided head on.  Ms. Anderson was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital by air medical to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.  Mr. Combs was transported by Wolfe/Breathitt EMS to Jackson Appalachian Regional Healthcare to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.  Mr. King was transported to Jackson Appalachian Regional Healthcare and pronounced deceased by Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson.  Kentucky State Police was assisted by Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department, Wolfe/Breathitt EMS and Wolfe County Fire and Rescue.  This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead.

