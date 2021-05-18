Wood retires after 30 years at HCTC

The “voice” of Hazard Community and Technical College is retiring after 30 years of being heard on the radio, television, and even the college’s phone system. Evelyn Wood’s last day in the office is May 28.
In addition to writing commercials, Wood’s job duties included social media, photography, news release writing, media relations, advertising, and publications. Wood has received awards for her photography, publications, and news release writing; many of the honors were from the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR). During her tenure, the HCTC Facebook page increased to 10,975 followers.
Her excellence in all her roles prompted recognition from the college. She received the Outstanding Staff Award in both 1996 and 2005, and she was chosen as one of two college participants for the System’s Leadership Program in 1998.
Wood served as a presenter two different years at the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development in Austin, Texas – one session on Media Relations and another on Event Planning. Her presentations were made to the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).
Among her many contributions to the College, Wood served for the last two years as co-chair of the College’s Equity and Inclusion Council. On March 17, the council held the first-ever panel discussion on racism. Ramon E. Cuellar, council chair, noted, “Mrs. Wood was the driving force in making this discussion a success, and I greatly appreciate all of her work and attention to detail.”
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted, “We were fortunate to have Evelyn come to HCTC in 1991 with her 10 years of experience in the news business. Her understanding of the media has helped HCTC as she worked to keep the public aware of all the good things happening here. We especially appreciate her work in telling the success stories of our many graduates. We are going to miss her at the college and someone with her talents will be difficult to replace.”
“When I think about Evelyn, I think about how conscientious she was in all of her dealings. She really has a heart for her fellow employees and the students, and she demonstrated that on a regular basis. She has taken countless photos, written volumes of stories, and worked diligently on so many projects. We will miss her,” noted Delcie Combs, Director of Marketing and Communications.
Wood is active at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church where she serves as a Sunday School teacher and on the Finance Committee. Her community service work includes the Hazard Rotary Club, where she was the first woman to be admitted to the club in 1990 and to serve as president in 1995. Rotary honored her by naming her a Paul Harris Fellow. Wood has served as vice president and secretary for Rotary. In addition, she has served as president, vice president, and public relations coordinator for the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club. She is secretary of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Si chapter.
Prior to joining HCTC, she worked ten years in the news business – five years at WYMT, two plus years at two radio stations, and more than two years at a daily newspaper in Somerset, The Commonwealth Journal. While in college, she worked for a weekly newspaper, The Grant County News. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky. While a student at UK, Wood held an internship with U.S. Senator Wendell Ford in his Covington office.
Evelyn’s husband, Dr. Jeremy Wood, teaches physics and astronomy at HCTC. The couple live in Hazard.
Wood said she looks forward to spending many hours with family and friends and pursuing all the interests she didn’t have time for while working.
