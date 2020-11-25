It was NOVEMBER 19
Was it really a whole year ago? A complete, full, never ending year ago that WoodSongs opened the doors of the Lyric Theatre to a packed house and celebrated our 1000th broadcast with our friends, Riders in the Sky?
It all seemed so full of energy and potential ... We stormed into 2020 full of excitement and momentum, a brand new album, a brand new book, more and more affiliates, PBS, RFD TV, American forces radio network around the world, our friends at the Lyric Theatre and the incredible WoodSongs crew.
We made it to show #1011 and then on March 12 the entire world shut down. I have been incredibly busy since then shoring up the foundation of everything we’ve done, holding on by our fingernails to keep things in tact. I know for a fact it would would be absolutely impossible to rebuild the media platform that was created, so onward we march nickel by nickel, day by day, hour by hour.
I see so many of my friends… Song writers and musicians and artists… Struggling to keep their head above the financial waters, the economic meltdown in the music and arts world has been absolutely devastating, venues are shutting down left and right and yet onward we march. WoodSongs has more affiliates now than when the pandemic started. So many llive audience broadcasts have been shut down or outright cancelled ...
... but WoodSongs is still here thanks to you.
But many of my friends are not so fortunate. Many have given up their careers, changed course and taking up secular jobs where they can find them, most of them are on unemployment or existing on what is left of PPP loans. The Internet is saturated with free live performance, many are trying online tip jars that rarely if ever work to their benefit. The audience is getting exhausted from the tsunami a free music which dilutes the value of what music once was.
It is becoming noise, not Art.
That does not mean the musicians making the music are not artists. They are. It’s just the listening world, the marketplace of the audience they once enjoyed, is changing. Will it ever come back?
I hope so. I want it to.
But for now, I bask in the incredible accomplishment of my friends and fellow artists, the community of Lexington and surrounding areas, the audience in our WoodSongs partners that has made something like this even possible. 1000 live audience broadcasts. Amazing.
Re-live the day here: woodsongs.com/ws1000
The Milner Award is the most prestigious of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts. READ the full story and press release: MichaelJohnathon.com/award
MEDIA/INTERVIEWS/PRESS: to interview Michael Johnathon about the Milner Award; the state of the arts in Kentucky and nationwide in the age of Covid please emailradio@woodsongs.com
Become a WS Partner today (your Partnership is pro-rated to begin when we get back into production) call 859-255-5700 or join us online: WoodSongs.com/Partnerships
