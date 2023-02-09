BEATTYVILLE, Ky. – U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers’ (KY-05) district staff met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson at the Beattyville City Hall on Wednesday, February 8th to discuss next steps in protecting the City of Beattyville from continued flooding.
So far, $3.3 million has been secured in federal and state funding, with $2.05 million coming directly from federal earmarks requested by Congressman Rogers. With funding in place the Army Corps said the comprehensive study will be complete by 2025.
“The Kentucky River brought historic flooding in 2021 and 2022, ravaging several of our communities in Eastern Kentucky. The river’s three forks converge in Beattyville, so we are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the best possible options to mitigate future floods and protect our people,” said Congressman Rogers. “My staff and I remain closely engaged with the Army Corps and local leaders to ensure progress and communication continues through this long process.”
“Downtown Beattyville was devastated by the flood in March 2021 and we are still rebuilding. We never want to see that level of water come through our community again, so the City will do everything we can to work with the Army Corps to protect downtown Beattyville. It’s a long road ahead, but we are thankful for the support from Congressman Rogers, the state and the Army Corps,” said Mayor Jackson.
In addition to the Beattyville Flood Control Study, Congressman Rogers also requested that the Army Corps conduct a holistic study of the entire Kentucky River after the deadly flood in July 2022.
For more information about Congressman Rogers’ work in Washington and at home in Kentucky, visit halrogers.house.gov.
Work Continues on Beattyville Flood Control Project
- Congressman Rogers' staff meets with Army Corps and Mayor Jackson
