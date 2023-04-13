On Saturday April 8th, WWE’s Dani Palmer (Lexie Amrhein) and her family stopped by the home of their cousin Dani Thorpe (age 7) on Southfork for a visit during the Easter holiday. Palmer, originally of Scottsburg IN and now residing in Orlando FL, is currently signed to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on the NXT brand and debuted in September of 2022.
Palmer is a former member of the Acrobatics & Tumbling Team at Baylor University and was the Baylor Female Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2020. During their visit Palmer taught Thorpe some pro wrestling moves and gifted Thorpe with a WWE jacket. You can watch WWE NXT LVL Up on Peacock every Friday at 10pm to catch Palmer.
Kara Thorpe; Editor
