Zreada Chapman Jewell, the widow of Herbert Raymond Jewell and the daughter of the late Woodrow and Sadie Coomer Chapman was born in Lee County, Kentucky on November 26, 1945 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on November 4, 2021 at the age of 75 years, 11 months and 9 days. She attended Canyon Falls E.C. Church and Beattyville First Church of God and was a former telephone operator and factory worker for Sylvania.
Mrs. Jewell is survived by her three sisters, Maxine Creech, Charlotte Marshall and husband George all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Geraldine Thompson and husband Glen of Dry Ridge, Kentucky; one niece, Billie Jean Proffitt and husband Barry of Columbia, Tennessee; two nephews, Eddie Angel of Winchester, Kentucky and Tom Jewell and wife Sue of West Chester, Ohio; special friend, Tommy Johnson of Beattyville; her beloved dog, Sally; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lorena Jewell and Earlene Angel. Pallbearers include Ralph Coomer, Tommy Johnson, Tom Jewell, Eddie Angel, Tommy McIntosh, and Billy Jewell. Services held Nov. 7th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Buddy Johnson officiating. Burial Jewell Cemetery 971 Highway 2017 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
