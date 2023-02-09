Evelyn Brock Hilton Abbott has kept busy her entire life by working the land. She has worked in the tobacco fields and picked black berries. And she wouldn’t change one thing about her story.
Abbott, 93, was born in Broadhead, while her father worked the coal mines in Harlan County. Abbott’s mother prayed for seven years “to move to the flatlands” and her prayer was answered in 1934 with a relocation to Rockcastle County.
“I was blessed in having a good mother and father who put the Lord first, we went to church in a wagon with horses,” Abbott said. “My parents had nine children– two passed when they were infants,seven lived to be grown, three in their 90s, three in their 80s, and one in her 70s.”
Abbott said she was stripping tobacco in 1942 when she heard planes flying overhead
and rushed outside to see them. “I saw the planes flying in a V formation. We were at war,” she said.
She said she worked the tobacco crops from start to finish. “ I worked outside on all the crops, tobacco from start to finish, setting, cutting, hanging up in the barn, usually on top rail, and then stripping.”
In 1946, Abbott married her first husband, James Garfield Hilton. The two met on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1946 at The Log Pentecostal Church. “I was 17 and he walked me home. We married November 27, 1946, Thanksgiving Day.”
The couple bought a farm with a small house on highway 39. “We didn’t have much money,” Abbott said. “When I found out I was expecting, I picked black berries to buy clothes for my baby.
Their first child, Joyce Hilton Sulfridge, was born in December 1947.
The family moved to Richmond in 1953 when Hilton started a job at the Bluegrass Army Depot. Abbott continued to do farm work. “I worked for other people in tobacco for extra money while our daughter was in school during the day,” she said.
Abbott made her way to Berea in 1974 when the couple purchased a lot and built their own home. “It had vacant lots on each side,” she said.
Four years after Hilton passed away, Abbott met her second husband, Carl Leslie Abbott, from Corbin, Ky. They married in 1996.
Carl Abbott was a minister He established the Rock of Ages Wedding Chapel in Berea. “He had couples from as far away as England, Australia, and Austria, as well as from all over the United States, including Alaska, get married at his chapel,” she said. “He performed 374 weddings. Not including his grandchildren s weddings. Carl also had a beautiful voice. A unique voice that reminded me of Red Foley. He passed away in 2002.”
These days, Abbott keeps busy with her church, The Full Gospel Outreach on Liberty Avenue. “Travis and Connie Jackson are the pastors at my church,” she said. “I’m not able to attend church right now, but my church came to me on Sunday and had service with me. It was such a blessing.”
Abbott said she is thankful to be back in her home after breaking her leg, having surgery, and a short stay in the nursing home. “I’m thankful to be back home with my family and friends,” she said.
That family includes two grandchildren and five great grandchildren , ages 20 to 10 months. They live in Berea, and Richmond.
If she could give advice to the next generation, Abbott credits staying active, serving the Lord, and not eating too much junk food, for her advanced age.
