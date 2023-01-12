Making it to your 90s is something to be proud of and wearing that nonagenarian hat is something Berea resident Bill Howard does with pride.
Howard has lived a thousand lives in his 94 years. He is a retired Marine, a retired human resource manager at Westinghouse, and has served his community in various civic clubs through the years. He has even made time to travel the United States in a motor home.
He credits three simple things to living a successful, happy, and long life.. First, rely on God for everything. Second, always stay busy, and last but not least, keep a decent attitude about your life.
“Life is pretty simple, I think those three things have gotten me this far and will take me as far as I am supposed to go,” said Howard, turns 95 on July 16.
Howard’s story begins in 1928 Irvine, Ky., before his father moved the family to Richmond where he worked as a timekeeper on projects for the Works Progress Administration, which was created by President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal Program. His mother passed away in 1938 at the age of 43 from leukemia. He moved to Nashville to attend high school.
After graduation from high school, he joined the Marine Corps and moved to Paris Island, S.C. for bootcamp and was later in the air corps. “That bootcamp was really rough. I still remember all about it,” he said.
He made the rank of corporal at a time when very few promotions were given out. He was stationed in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Hawaii where he gave driving tests.
After serving three years in the Marines, he returned to Kentucky where he went to work for Westinghouse in 1949 and spent 26 years before taking an early retirement.
He married Alberta “Bert” Howard on June 14, 1991, and is the father of three children, daughters Rhonda, who lives in Berea, and Melony, in Jackson County, and son, John William Howard, who lives in California.
The retirement led to a desire to travel so Howard and Bert packed up the house and bought a motor home and set out to see the United States. “I tried to get the RV to Hawaii but it just wouldn’t make it,” he said with a loud laugh.
In 1999, Howard helped to start the Marine Corps League of Richmond. “Once a marine, always a marine,” said Howard, who is a charter member of the organization and the oldest member of the attachment.
The Howards stopped their sightseeing travels about 18 years ago and purchased their current home in Berea. The couple regularly attends the Berea Church of God.
These days, Howard keeps busy with a little light exercise every other day, “nothing too serious. I just stay physically active and try to do a little stretching,” he said. “I don’t lift weights anymore. I did those when I was in the Marine Corps.”
He also proudly still does his own yard work. “I still use my chainsaw and mow my own yard. I move a little slower than I did, but I still do it. I love to be out there.”
Although the Howards are enjoying their retirement in Berea, the travel bug is still biting. The couple has spent the winter months near Tampa for the past 20 years. “I pack us up and drive us down every year. We like to escape the weather,” he said. “We have a nice little home down there in a small community. Then we come back when it’s time. It’s just good to stay busy and have a good time.”
