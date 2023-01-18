When COVID-19 hit across the world in the spring of 2020, many people felt isolated and alone and yearned for contact with friends and loved ones. That was especially true for the older generation.
To combat the isolation, Mary Allen, who was accustomed to hosting huge Sunday dinners for her large family, began having daily phone conversations with one of her five daughters, Jean Bolaski, about her life and growing up during The Great Depression.
Allen and her late husband, Paul, are the parents of 10 children, including five sons.
“During Covid Mom got really down and I was worried about her becoming depressed because she wasn’t getting as much company as she liked,” Bolaski said. “She loved to make huge Sunday dinners each week, like
they used to do in the old times, and whoever could come over would. Her company went down so I started calling her everyday and asking her to tell me different stories about her life. I tried to write them all down and we decided to put them on Facebook. She loved reading all of the comments and those interactions made her feel a lot better.”
Bolaski said her 92-year-old mother, who no longer drives but still loves to cook, told the stories with such color and emotion in voice that she felt like other people should hear them. “My Mom is such a character and isn’t afraid to tell a story or two about herself,” she said.
Sharing stories
Allen, who was born June 4, 1930, has written and shared stories about everything from family reunions to getting electricity in her home, to the first time seeing skywriting by an airplane, to even the day she was born, although she admits to not remembering much about that day but is proud to say that she lives only two miles from the house where she was born.
In her “Family Reunion 1930-1940” story, Allen wrote about her grandfather, Napoleon Bonaparte Combs, born in 1873. “The family reunions were held on his farm, which was not accessible by car for those who had them, so people parked as close as possible and carried food up a rocky, ledge roadway to his house,” she wrote. “Most of the horse drawn wagons could maneuver the bumps and rocks.”
Allen described her grandfather as a tall, thin, and nobel man. She said he worked his way through college by digging ginseng and selling it, and had to walk daily up over a mountain to get to school. Later in life, he was the Perry County Court Clerk for many years. She painted a picture of him as kind and loving to his family, friends and strangers. “He always has candy or a copper to give to the kids and he is a wonderful storyteller,” she writes. “He planted an apple orchard, peach trees, apricot trees, a mulberry tree and huge gardens just to give away to anyone in need. Always thinking of others.”
Amazed by electricity
Allen can vividly recall the day electricity was installed inside her home and the curiosity of how it worked. “Electricity finally arrived in many country homes near us in 1948. It had been a long wait because many city homes were wired in 1920’s and before,” she wrote. “The poles were planted and houses were wired. People were skittish and afraid. Many were suspicious and thought the government was spying. Some said those wires were a doorway for evil to enter our homes. Most were terrified of electrocution.”
Her story continued, “We were amazed that we had a light in every room. The novelty of walking in and turning on a light without having to carry the lantern with us was most amusing.
“I was very curious. Looking into an empty light socket I wondered what “electrocution” might feel like. I wanted to know the possibilities. I had the sudden urge to put my finger in it and see what it felt like (I have no idea why) so I just stuck my finger straight into the two prongs inside the socket, and my whole arm instantly went numb, this was the most intense shock. It almost made me fall on my butt. This is the dumbest thing I’d ever done. I’ll never make that mistake again. I doubted the theory of evil coming through the wires or the government spying but electrocution was real.”
Allen said since she had written about her mischief as a youth with sticking her finger in the light socket, that she wanted to share about her conviction, adding that attending church services regularly was very important to her family.
She begins her story, “Well, I am a teenager and having a ball, living my life. Not always paying attention to my readiness to meet Jesus. That day, I found myself alone in the house. I heard a strange noise outside. It was a steady buzz and unusual. I went outside to see an airplane and it was maneuvering in a weird pattern. Seeing an airplane is not common and this one is doing something different.
As I watch, I can clearly see the letter “P” and right then and there, I knew it was a message from God Almighty Himself!!! “P R E P A R E T O M E E T T H Y GOD”
My heart is racing, and with no one home to turn to, I lift my dress and scale the barbed wire fence to get to the closest neighbor!! In a big rush, my dress gets caught up in the wire but I keep running in my bare feet, with half the skirt flapping behind me. I run down a little hill, through some wetland and up the other side, I am screaming as loud as I can. Falling, clawing at the dirt and dragging my dress, I run and don’t stop until I reach Lena and Dean Guinn’s place.
They see me running and hollering and come outside on the porch. I was pointing skyward and shouting out a warning! They look up, and appear to be as frightened as I am! It scares the pure daylights out of me.
Finally, reach them, and I turn around to take another look. Knowing the Lord would be in the clouds and I am not prepared. There across the sky, in the biggest letters, I ever saw, I read ....... “P E P S I C O L A”
Laughing, Lena, Dean and I are relieved, and that doesn’t even describe what I feel. I have another chance, another day to prepare.”
Allen continues to share stories of her life on Facebook. She loves reading the comments by her friends of her life well lived.
